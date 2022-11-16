Mykhaylo Mudryk has been on Juventus’ radar for much of this season after his stunning European form for Shakhtar Donetsk.

The winger is the latest top player to come from Ukraine and is being targeted by several clubs around Europe.

His present employers know they have a top player on their hands and are desperate to keep him for as long as possible.

When he leaves, he will make them a lot of money, which could be a problem for Juve.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals Real Madrid is also interested in a move for him, but the attacker wants to join a club that will guarantee him regular playing time.

Juve can give him that, however, at the moment, the report says they are not among the favourites.

This is because they do not have the money others have in the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri must make more funds available to stand a chance of adding him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Considering the quality of clubs looking to sign Mudryk, we must be willing to break the bank to add him to our squad.

The attacker is young, talented and experienced, which make him one of the hottest properties on the market.

But we need to act fast and know how much a move for him will cost us if he is truly one of our main targets.