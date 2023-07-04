Juventus must make sales before they complete a move for Parisi

Juventus is currently in negotiations to acquire Fabiano Parisi from Empoli, as they have identified him as the left-back they need for the upcoming season.

Although Alex Sandro has been granted an automatic contract extension, which will keep him at the club for another season, there is a possibility that his contract could be terminated if both parties reach an agreement.

In certain matches last season, Max Allegri utilised Samuel Iling-Junior as a left wing-back. Furthermore, if Juventus fails to reach a new agreement with Lazio for Luca Pellegrini’s signature, they may be compelled to retain him.

Despite these options, Juventus is still keen on acquiring Parisi. However, completing the deal is not straightforward, as indicated in a report by Il Bianconero. Juventus can only add the Empoli player to their squad if they sell one of the aforementioned options, either Alex Sandro, Samuel Iling-Junior, or Luca Pellegrini.

Juve FC Says

We have many left-backs who have been deemed not good enough and it makes sense that we should offload them before we sign a new man for that role.

Parisi is an exciting talent, but we might be stuck with Sandro for another season unless another club comes to add him to their squad for a good fee in this transfer window before it closes.