There is a lot of excitement at Juventus after the Bianconeri scored six times against Salernitana in their last competitive game.

This has been a good term for them as one of the top clubs in the country, and they dream of winning both the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.

Juve is closely following Inter in the league and has been matching most of their results, but the Bianconeri are nowhere near as spectacular as Inter can be.

Juve has some of the finest players in their squad and has promoted some exciting youngsters to their first team.

Players like Fabio Miretti and Kenan Yildiz are performing exceptionally well, and these players were superb in the recent 6-1 win against Salernitana in the Coppa Italia.

Juve has been struggling for goals, which intensified calls for them to sell Dusan Vlahovic and sign a better striker.

But the win against Salernitana could be seen as a sign that the team has goals in them and probably does not have to sign as many players as we might think they should.

However, that win may have been a false alarm, and it could prove costly if Juve does not make signings in this transfer window.

Salernitana is last on the Serie A table, and if Juve had not demolished them, fans should have been worried.

So, winning against them by scoring six times does not necessarily indicate that Juve is a strong enough team to do well in 2024. It simply shows how weak their Salerno opponents are.

The Bianconeri have been linked with a move for several midfielders, and that spot is still problematic, so they have to do something about it.

This month will witness the buying and selling of players across the continent, and Juve must show that they are serious about being champions by bolstering their squad.

Yildiz, Samuel Iling-Junior, and other youngsters at the club make it exciting to follow and watch the team, but they are not experienced enough to help Juve win the league, and the Bianconeri must make the right signings this month to sustain a title charge for a long time.

There are still many matches to play this season, and there will be more than enough time to tinker with the team, but if Max Allegri does not have quality options in his squad, his team will not be in a title race for an extended period.

With time, we will see what Cristiano Giuntoli and the club’s board have been working on, even though we expected them to have made some signings by now.