Teun Koopmeiners is expected to be Juventus’s last midfield signing ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

The Bianconeri have been active in the transfer market in recent weeks and have already signed a midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Reports also claim that they have reached an agreement to sign Khephren Thuram from Nice, which will be made official in the next few days.

Juve is revamping their midfield with these signings and also plans to add Koopmeiners.

The Dutchman is aware of their interest and has signaled his intention to join, but Atalanta wants around 60 million euros for his transfer.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the Bianconeri want to pay far less than that, but La Dea is firm on its price. This means Juventus must make some sales to raise the necessary funds.

The report adds that the Old Lady might wait until the end of the transfer window, hoping La Dea will reduce their price if no other club shows interest in Koopmeiners.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the best midfielders in Serie A, and we should not miss out on signing him.

Now is the best time to make our move because he has other suitors who could beat us to sign him.