Juventus now has just one trophy left to play for this season, and that is the Scudetto.

At the start of the campaign, the Bianconeri had aspirations of winning multiple titles, not including the Club World Cup, with many fans and pundits believing that this could be their year to shine under the management of Thiago Motta. The squad appeared to have the potential to challenge for several honours, and expectations were high as the season began.

However, things have not gone as planned. Juventus have since dropped out of some key competitions, and very few now believe it can win a trophy this season. The team has faced numerous challenges, both on and off the pitch, and it has been difficult to watch them struggle as much as they have. Despite these setbacks, their supporters must continue to rally behind the group and offer the backing that could help them push through.

As the season progresses, Juve has found its stride, hitting top form in recent weeks. This resurgence has seen them win several important games, including a remarkable run of victories in their last five matches. Their recent success has taken them closer to the top of the league table than most people expected, and this newfound momentum has reignited hopes that they can still claim the Scudetto.

Although the season began with a sense of uncertainty, Juventus now seem poised to end the campaign in far better shape than it began. Their current run of form has been impressive, but it is vital that the club protects this positive momentum and ensures that they remain focused on the task at hand.

The team has been a joy to watch during this recent spell of good form, and they are enjoying a positive “bubble” of confidence. However, it is important for Juventus not to allow this bubble to burst prematurely. To ensure their continued success, they must remain grounded and focused on each match as it comes. They cannot afford to underestimate any opponent, no matter the situation in the league.

To protect this positive run, Juve must stay disciplined and continue working hard as a unit. By respecting every opponent and maintaining their focus, they can continue to build on this momentum and give themselves the best chance to secure the Serie A title. Fans will play a crucial role in supporting the team through the final stretch of the season, as their unwavering belief could be the spark that pushes Juventus to even greater heights.