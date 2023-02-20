Reminiscently to a host of other top Serie A sides, Juventus are keeping tabs on the impressive Davide Frattesi.

The 23-year-old has cemented himself as one of the most exciting box-to-box midfielders in Italian football. The young man also has a knack for goals, already scoring five this term.

But according to TuttoJuve, Juventus must first offload Weston McKennie on a permanent transfer in order to raise funds for Frattesi.

The American completed a loan switch to Leeds United last January, but his future remains shrouded with mystery, especially following the dismissal of his compatriot Jesse Marsch.

Nevertheless, the Whites will have the obligation to buy the Texan if two conditions occur: the player will have to make ten appearances before the end of the season, and the club must avoid relegation to the Championship.

While the first condition looks feasible, with McKennie already making four appearances in the Premier League, the second remains doubtful, especially amidst Leeds’ current negative run.

Nonetheless, Juventus would collect around 33 million euros if the transfer goes through. But as the source claims, the Bianconeri wouldn’t want to splash more than 25 millions on Frattesi.

The Italian international has a contract with Sassuolo that runs until 2026.