Juventus must pay same fee as Premier League club for Sassuolo player

Juventus has been told how much Davide Frattesi will cost them as they target a move for the midfielder.

Frattesi has been one of their main targets in the last few transfer windows and he has developed even further in this campaign, making him one midfielder to buy.

Sassuolo is a selling club and has a good relationship with Juventus, which has helped the Bianconeri land the likes of Manuel Locatelli.

They know clubs will show an interest in Frattesi and have now set an asking price based on a previous transfer.

The Black and Greens sold Gianluca Scamacca to West Ham in the last transfer window for around 40m euros and Giovanni Carnevali, their director, has now revealed they hope to earn a similar amount from the sale of Frattesi.

He said via Football Italia:

“Our desire was to keep him and we have not spoken to Juventus about him.

“We made the request at €40m for Frattesi because that is the price we sold Scamacca for in the Premier League.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has emerged as one of the top midfielders in Serie A this season and we understand why everyone wants him.

However, Juve is the biggest club in the land and we just have to offer a good transfer fee and a competitive salary to win the race for his signature.