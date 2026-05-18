Juventus will have some painful decisions as they’re on the brink of missing out on Champions League football next season.

The Bianconeri suffered an agonising defeat to Fiorentina on the penultimate round of the season, which saw them fall from third to sixth place in the Serie A standings.

Luciano Spalletti’s men now need a final-day miracle to climb back to the Top Four. Therefore, the club might have to settle for a spot in the Europa League and all of its repercussions.

Juventus forced to sell one of their pillars

As reported earlier in the day, the club’s Champions League absence will hamper their chances of recruiting top-notch stars, especially Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, who is keen to play in Europe’s elite club competition.

Moreover, La Gazzetta dello Sport believes Juventus could be forced to make at least one major sale to balance the books, as they’re about to miss out on a whopping €60-70 million in terms of prize money and matchday revenue.

The Bianconeri are already planning to offload some of their unwanted players, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners and Lois Openda. However, the fans are now being told to brace themselves for more painful farewells.

The pink newspaper insists that Kenan Yildiz is the only player considered ‘untouchable’ by the Juventus hierarchy, who would only consider astronomical figures above €100 million. The rest of the squad is entirely vulnerable, and the identity of the big departure will depend on the offers.

Juventus could sell one of Cambiaso, Bremer, Thuram & Conceicao

The source thus names four Juventus stars who could be offloaded this summer. The first is Andrea Cambiaso, who attracted interest from Manchester City and Barcelona in the past.

Gleison Bremer also has suitors in the Premier League, and his contract includes a release clause worth €56 million, which can be activated in the first 10 days of August.

Khephren Thuram could represent an opportunity for Juventus to register a comprehensive capital gain, having bought the Frenchman for €25 million two years ago.

Finally, Francisco Conceicao has recently been linked with Liverpool and Manchester United. The Bianconeri are reportedly willing to entertain offers for the Portuguese winger.