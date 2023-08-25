Juventus is resolute in their intention to secure the signing of Emil Holm within the remaining days of this transfer window. Time is of the essence as the window draws close.

Having maintained their stature as one of the premier clubs in Italy, Juventus has been particularly impressed by Holm’s performances during the previous season while he was with Spezia.

Viewing the Swedish talent as a fitting addition to their squad, Juventus has identified him as an ideal full-back for their team. Despite this interest, the club has yet to initiate formal discussions or make an official approach for his acquisition.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus is facing hurdles in their pursuit of Holm. The club operates under the condition of needing to offload players before they can secure new signings. In this case, Juventus is actively seeking to sell Samuel Iling-Junior and Filip Kostic in the ongoing transfer window.

The report highlights that until these sales are completed, the prospects of making a move for Holm will remain challenging for Juventus. This financial constraint is shaping the trajectory of their transfer activities in this window.

Juve FC Says

Holm has been on our radar for much of this transfer window and is a player we should add to our squad as soon as possible.

The defender will do well in Turin, but he is not much better than Kostic and Iling-Junior, so if we do not sell at least one of them, it makes no sense to add him to our squad.

It would be interesting to see how this develops in the coming days before the window closes.