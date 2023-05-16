Juventus must sort out the future of their midfielders before moving for Sassuolo man

Juventus has a well-publicised interest in Davide Fratttesi as the Sassuolo man continues to impress in black and green.

The Azzurri player is set to follow in the footstep of Manuel Locatelli to move to a top club and Juve wants to reunite them in Turin.

Midfield is a problem spot for the Bianconeri and they might lose Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot at the end of this season.

However, before they add new men to their group, they still have to sort out the futures of their returning loanees.

Denis Zakaria, Arthur Melo and Nicolo Rovella are three of the players the club sent out on loan in the summer and pundit Luca Marchetti says until they sort out their future, the club cannot discuss adding a new man to their group.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He is an important player, and it is plausible that the Bianconeri are considering him for the future, but his arrival will depend on several factors. Juventus will have many players returning from loans, as well as the issue of Pogba, whose stay is not guaranteed at the moment. These matters need to be resolved before understanding the concrete opportunities to acquire the midfielder from Sassuolo.”

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a player we cannot lose, but we truly cannot afford an overly big squad either, so we must sort out the future of most of our current options before we add a new man to the group.