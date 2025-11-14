Stanislav Lobotka has been linked with a move to Juventus, a transfer that would reunite him with Luciano Spalletti. During their time together at Napoli, the pair enjoyed a highly productive working relationship, and Lobotka played a central role in the Napoli side that secured the Scudetto under Spalletti in 2023.

The Slovakian midfielder has continued to be an important figure in Naples, yet recent reports suggest that he has fallen out with Antonio Conte. Such a development could mark the beginning of the end for his time at the club. Conte is known as a strong personality, and when disagreements arise, he often emerges as the decisive figure. This situation has created an opportunity that Juventus are keen to explore as it looks to strengthen its midfield options.

Juventus’ Interest and Lobotka’s Position

Lobotka is reportedly open to the idea of moving to the Allianz Stadium, particularly as it would allow him to work once again with a coach he holds in high regard. His admiration for Spalletti and the success they achieved together could make the prospect of a transfer especially appealing.

Juventus are aware of how challenging negotiations with Napoli can be, especially when it involves one of their key players. The relationship between the two clubs has often made high-profile transfers difficult to complete. Despite this, Juve sees a possible opening due to the recent tensions between Lobotka and his manager, and they remain attentive to any shift that may make the deal more realistic.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Napoli’s Stance and the Obstacles Ahead

As cited by Tuttojuve, the move would not be straightforward. Although Napoli has indicated a willingness to allow Lobotka to leave, they are expected to demand a substantial fee, particularly given that Juventus are the interested party. The club has long maintained a firm stance when dealing with the Bianconeri and would only consider such a sale at a premium.

Napoli’s reluctance to strengthen a domestic rival is well documented, and even with the current internal issues, they are unlikely to negotiate easily. Juventus will need to assess whether pursuing such a costly transfer aligns with their broader strategy, yet the potential reunion between Spalletti and Lobotka remains an enticing prospect for both parties.