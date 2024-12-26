While the club is looking to bolster their ranks with new additions, they also have large figures to spend to keep some of their current players.

The Bianconeri are coming off an extremely busy summer that saw them revamp their squad by pulling off nine signings. But while the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram joined on permanent deals, others arrived on initial loans that include various clauses.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus must spend circa 80 million euros to maintain the services of four key players who are currently on loan.

The first name on the list is Michele Di Gregorio who signed from Monza for 4.5 million on loan fees. As the pink newspaper notes, the goalkeeper’s acquisition is only a formality at this stage, so the Bianconeri are expected to spend another 13.5 million (payable in three yearly installments) in addition to 2M in bonuses, which would take the overall sum to 20 million euros.

The second name on the list is Pierre Kalulu who sealed a loan with an option to buy from Milan worth 3.3 million payable in two installments. But after establishing himself as a pillar at the back, the Bianconeri have no doubts about activating the buy clause, which will cost them another 14M plus add-ons that could reach circa 3M.

Then we have Nico Gonzalez who joined Juventus on a costly loan (worth 8M), with an obligation hinging on easily achievable objectives, rendering the winger’s acquisition a mere formality. Hence, Fiorentina will collect another 25 million euros with bonuses that could reach a maximum of 5M.

Finally, the most interesting case is that of Francisco Conceicao whose deal doesn’t include a buy option or obligation. Nevertheless, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli and the player’s agent Jorge Mendes both confirmed the player’s future will lie in Turin. The Bianconeri have already paid 8 million euros to sign him on loan, and are expected to spend another 30M to sign him permanently.