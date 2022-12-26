Juventus must wait until June to sign Torino defender

Torino is never happy to sell a player to Juventus, but the Bianconeri always find a way to get a deal done and could return for another player.

They signed Gleison Bremer from their neighbours at the start of this season, and he has been a superb addition to their squad so far.

The defender could soon be joined by Wilfried Singo, with a report on Tuttomercatoweb revealing he is on the radar of the Bianconeri ahead of the next transfer window.

However, it also adds that Torino has decided no offer is big enough for them to allow him to leave them in the January transfer window.

If Juve is serious, they must wait until the end of the season before both clubs can reach an agreement over his sale.

Juve FC Says

Clubs will not want to lose their important players in the January transfer window, which should not be new to the Juve hierarchy.

If we seriously want Singo, we must be patient and get the deal done at the right time or sign him and allow him to remain with them for the second half of the season.

The key thing is to ensure we do not lose out on his signature to any other club that may be watching him now.