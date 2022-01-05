Juventus must wait until the end of the season to sign this Serie A star

Juventus remains interested in a move for Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

The Italian striker isn’t the most prolific, but he is being eyed up by many clubs in Serie A.

Libero via Tuttomercatoweb says Juventus remains the closest to signing the former Genoa loanee.

However, it is still not a deal that will happen this month. Sassuolo looks set to keep him until the end of this season with the report claiming Juve can only get their man in the summer.

Juve FC Says

Scamacca would not solve Juve’s immediate need to score more goals in the second half of this season.

His stats are not better than some Juve attackers whom we think aren’t doing well enough.

He remains one of the finest Italian attackers around and probably would get better in the future.

Hopefully, in the second half of this campaign, he will score more goals and improve his all-around performances.

For now, Juve needs to focus on getting more goals from the likes of Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean, while keeping Paulo Dybala fit.

The latter has been the most consistent goal-scorer at the club. However, he would need to stay fit more often in this second half to help the Bianconeri.