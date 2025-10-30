Juventus are aiming to address their right-flank issues in January, and Atletico Madrid’s Nahuel Molina remains at the top of their shortlist.

The Bianconeri had offloaded several players who could have provided depth to the right-back/right wing-back role, mainly Alberto Costa (Porto), Nicolo Savona (Nottingham Forest) and Timothy Weah (Olympique Marseille).

On the other hand, they only brought in Joao Mario, who has been unable to lock himself a starting role, despite being the only natural option on the right-hand side.

Juventus desperate for reinforcement on the right flank

The Portuguese newcomer was a mere afterthought at Igor Tudor’s court, and even Juventus caretaker coach Massimo Brambilla left him on the bench during Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Udinese.

While it remains to be seen if Mario’s fortunes will improve following Luciano Spalletti’s arrival, Damien Comolli will be keen to add one more profile to this thin department in any case.

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

As reported in recent weeks, Juventus have rekindled their interest in Molina whom they had pursued in the summer.

The Argentine ended up lingering at Atletico, a decision he probably regrets since he has only earned 166 minutes on the pitch since the start of the season.

With a spot in the World Cup squad hanging in the balance, the 27-year-old will be desperate to escape Diego Simeone’s court.

Juventus looking to sign Nahuel Molina on loan with option to buy

According to TuttoJuve, the Bianconeri would be happy to accommodate Molina, but they must find a suitable formula in their negotiations with Los Colchoneros.

Juventus will be hoping to sign the former Udinese star on an initial loan deal, with an option to buy at the end of the season, worth circa €15 million.

This could be a fair figure given Molina’s current status at Atletico and the fact that his contract will expire in June 2027.