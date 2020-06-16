All Stories, Club News

Juventus name full squad for Coppa Italia final

June 16, 2020

Juventus have named a full squad for their visit to Rome tomorrow where they’ll face Napoli in the Coppa Italia final.

The Bianconeri were initially thought to be missing key players such as Giorgio Chiellini, Aaron Ramsey and Gonzalo Higuain.

All three players were undertaking personalised training throughout the week in a bid to make the team, along with Turkish defender Merih Demiral.

Juventus have confirmed the full squad will travel tonight, however all four are likely to start from the bench, if they feature at all.

[Image from Juventus.com]

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: Juventus v Napoli: Coppa Italia Final Match Preview

June 16, 2020

OFFICIAL: Mavididi returns to Juventus

June 16, 2020

Sarri: ‘My balls turn when I hear that…’

June 16, 2020