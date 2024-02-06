Juventus have reportedly set a hefty price tag on their star defender Gleison Bremer who has emerged as a transfer target for Man Utd.

In the summer of 2022, the Bianconeri splashed 41 million euros to snatch the Brazilian’s services from under Inter’s nose.

In hindsight, this proved to be a brilliant coup, with the 26-year-old now cementing himself as arguably the strongest defender in Serie A.

Despite Sunday’s defeat in the Derby d’Italia, Bremer was one of the very few Juventus stars to impress alongside Wojciech Szczesny.

The Turin-based giants have recently renewed the Brazilian international’s contract while raising his wages to almost 6 million euros in addition to bonuses.

Nevertheless, resisting the Premier League’s riches is never an easy task for financially struggling Italian clubs.

So despite his great importance to the club, Bremer could still be sacrificed if Juventus were to receive an offer that they can’t afford to refuse.

After all, Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli admitted upon his arrival last summer that no player is non-transferable, and this notion applies to everyone.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus would consider offers that exceed 70 million euros.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if Manchester United would be willing to put this large sum on the table.

The source expects the Red Devils to undergo a major overhaul in the summer, and this includes signing a top-class defender.

This season, Bremer has been omnipresent in Max Allegri’s starting lineup. He started in all 23 Serie A fixtures, contributing with a couple of goals.