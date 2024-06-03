After failing to make progress in their contract talks, Juventus have reportedly set their asking price for Federico Chiesa who is wanted at Roma.

The 26-year-old contract will expire next year, and the two parties haven’t been able to make a breakthrough in their renewal negotiations.

The Italian had his highs and lows during the campaign, similarly to the rest of his teammates. But he managed to finish the campaign with 10 goals in all competitions.

Nevertheless, several accounts in Italian football believe incoming Juventus manager Thiago Motta isn’t a big admirer of his playing style, preferring another type of winger in this tactical setup.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews, all these factors are prompting the Old Lady to consider a summer sale.

Since his contract will expire in 2025, the Bianconeri’s asking price will be relatively low. The Roman newspaper believes Juventus would be willing to accept an offer worth 25 million euros.

As the source explains, the club bought the winger from Fiorentina for 55 million euros plus bonuses in 2020.

So based on his amortization cost, the player’s current value on the balance sheet is circa 15 million euros.

Therefore, selling Chiesa for 25M would generate a capital gain worth 10 million euros.

The source adds that Roma are keeping a close eye on the situation, as Daniele De Rossi would love to have his compatriot at his disposal.