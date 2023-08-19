Last summer, Juventus spent several months chasing the signature of Filip Kostic. Nevertheless, the club could decide to part ways with the player following a solitary campaign.

As we all know, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli made one thing clear upon his arrival: Every player has a price and no one is truly off the market.

Therefore, if the management receives a tempting proposal for the Serbian winger – or any other player for that matter – it would be open for a sale.

According to SportMediaset via ilBianconero, Kostic currently has two suitors in the form of Nottingham Forest and Wolfsburg.

The 30-year-old spent several years of his career in Germany, plying his trade with the likes of Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt.

On the contrary, Nottingham would offer the Serbia international his first Premier League experience.

As for Juventus, the source claims that the Italian giants have set their asking price at 20 million euros.

Last season, Kostic was an integral member of the squad. Max Allegri almost thrust him in every match throughout the campaign.

But with Andrea Cambiaso now pushing for a starting berth and Samuel Iling-Junior swiftly developing his game, the Bianconeri now possess two formidable young alternatives on the left flank.

Therefore, the Serbian’s importance to the cause has possibly dwindled, which could be an additional reason for an early divorce.