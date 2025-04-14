Juventus are reportedly willing to part ways with Andrea Cambiaso next summer amidst interest from Manchester City.

The 25-year-old first signed for the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022 following his breakthrough campaign at Genoa. He then spent a year on loan at Bologna before rejoining Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer.

Since then, the Cambiaso has established himself as a pillar for both club and country. He also had a sensational start to the season, and was even handed the captain’s armband on some occasions.

The versatile player’s exploits prompted interest from Man City who identified him as the ideal profile to replace Kyle Walker in January. While a mid-season transfer never materialised, the Premier League giants are still keeping close tabs on the player, and many sources expect them to launch a new onslaught in the summer.

This time around, City’s attempts could prove more successful, as the Bianconeri have reportedly adopted a more lenient stance.

According to Calciomercato, if Man City decide to table an offer worth €50 million for Cambiaso, it could be enough to convince Juventus.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

The source explains how the Italian is no longer considered ‘untouchable’ at Continassa, especially with his performances taking a dip in recent months (even though this can be attributed to his recurring injury problems).

Moreover, Cambiaso was one of the players who were reprimanded by Tudor following their poor cameos against Lecce. Although he didn’t name anyone, the Croatian brusquely complained of his substitutes’ hollow displays.

In addition to the wingback, Tudor was probably alluding to Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao who are now expected to be dropped from the club’s plans once their loan stints expire.

As for Cambiaso, it remains to be seen if Man City will decide to go on the attack or turn to alternative profiles.