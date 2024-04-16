Juventus and Weston McKennie could part ways in the summer as they haven’t been able to make a breakthrough in their contract talks.

The American midfielder has finally become a protagonist in Turin, putting up consistent displays since the start of the season.

But with his contract expiring in 2025, his future at the club remains in great jeopardy.

According to Tuttosport journalists Stefano Salandin and Nicolo Schira, McKennie and his entourage are seeking a new contract until 2028 with a significant pay rise.

On the other hand, the club would like to maintain the player’s current wages (2.5 million euros) in a new deal until 2027.

So while the two parties haven’t been able to bridge this comprehensive gap, they both appear to be considering a breakup at the end of the season.

The Texan’s agents are reportedly exploring various possibilities, including a return to the Premier League or the Bundesliga. The Saudi Pro League could also emerge as a possible destination, as the 26-year-old could easily collect more than 10 million euros per year in the Arabic kingdom.

As for Juventus, they have reportedly set their price at 20 million euros, considering the player’s expiring contract.

This season, McKennie has made 32 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia, contributing with ten assists.