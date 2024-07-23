Juventus have named their price for Arkadiusz Milik who has three suitors in the Premier League, including Everton and Newcastle United.

Similar to his compatriot Wojciech Szczesny, the striker is on his way out of the club after being omitted from Thiago Motta’s plans.

The 30-year-old was left out of the squad that traveled to Germany for the pre-season camp at Adidas’s headquarters.

So according to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are requesting a transfer fee of 6 or 7 million euros to part ways with the Tychy native.

As the source notes, this is almost the same figure that the club splashed to sign Milik on a permanent basis from Olympique Marseille last summer.

The Poland international initially joined the Serie A giants on loan in 2022. His contract with the club is valid until June 2026.

The report adds that Everton, Newcastle and Brentford have all inquired about the striker’s services.

On the other hand, a transfer to another Serie A club appears unlikely due to his relatively high salary.

Milik made a name for himself at Ajax before joining Napoli in 2016 as a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain who made the controversial switch to Juventus in the same summer.

The Polish striker’s time at the Maradona Stadium ended following a dispute with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis who froze him out of the squad.

The Napoli patron refused to sell him to Juventus in 2020, but Milik still ended up in Turin a couple of years later.