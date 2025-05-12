BOLOGNA, ITALY - MAY 04: Nicolò Savona of Juventus competes for the ball with Riccardo Orsolini of Bologna during the Serie A match between Bologna and Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on May 04, 2025 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

In recent hours, Juventus right-back Nicolo Savona suddenly emerged as a serious transfer target for Manchester City.

A report from France first broke the story on Sunday, claiming that the Cityzens have set their sights on the Italian player.

The source revealed that Pep Guardiola’s primary target to bolster the right-back department remains Wesley, while Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is second in line, while Savona would be the fallback option.

On Monday morning, Tuttosport added more weight to the links, confirming that Man City were impressed by the 22-year-old Juventus man when the two sides collided in the Champions League group stage.

Nicolo Savona impressed Man City in UCL clash

Getty Images

The Bianconeri prevailed by two unanswered goals, thanks to goals from Dusan Vlahovic and Weston McKennie, but Savona also did well to keep Jeremie Doku at bay, and his efforts didn’t go unnoticed, with Guardiola watching from the sidelines.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that Juventus currently value Savona at €20 million, so any offers below this threshold won’t be considered.

Juventus seeking at least €20m for Savona

The source also insists that the management hasn’t placed the player on the transfer list. But like the rest of the squad, every player has a price. So if the Premier League giants were to submit an enticing bid, Juventus would be willing to sacrifice the player for the sake of capital gains.

This is a similar situation to Andrea Cambiaso who has been on Man City’s radar for months.

As the source explains, the 25-year-old remains a target for the EPL giants, but they’re also keeping an eye on other solutions.

Cambiaso obviously has a higher valuation than Savona, as the Bianconeri have reportedly requested at least €50 to part ways with the versatile wingback.