Juventus named alongside AC Milan tracking 21 year-old defensive midfielder

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing a deal to sign Boubacar Kamara from Marseille, a player also on AC Milan’s radar.

The 21 year-old is a regular in the first team in Ligue 1, operating as a defensive midfielder of late, having previously been known to play at centre-back in defence.

Kamara is known to have great vision and ability to read the game, and is tipped to break into the France senior team in the near future, but a move could well be on the cards beforehand if a report in TMW(via MilanNews) proves to be true.

The Marseille star is into the final 12 months of his current playing deal, and was already the subject of an offer from the Rossoneri in the summer, and both the Old Lady and their rivals could well look to strike a bargain deal in the coming window.

You would expect that his current club would prefer to accept an offer in January instead of losing their star for free a few months later, although they will be rather powerless to stop him from agreeing a pre-contract agreement once the new year comes around, with players allowed to talk to foreign clubs once entering the final six months of his deal.

Would Kamara be a top addition to our midfield ranks?

Patrick