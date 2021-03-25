Juventus named among Top 10 clubs of the decade

Whilst Juventus are having a difficult start to the new decade, the previous one was largely successful.

The Old Lady dominated Italian football by winning the Scudetto title in the past nine seasons.

Moreover, the club came close to achieving European glory on two occasions, before losing out the Champions Finals in 2015 and 2017.

According to Football Italia, The International Federation of Football History and statistics ranked Juventus as the 6th best club in the past decade.

The included timeline is between 2011 and 2020.

The IFFHS calculated that Barcelona are the best-performing club side in the world with 2,877 points, having also been named Team of the Decade for 2001-10.

The Blaugrana had two all-conquering campaigns during that period – In 2011 under the guidance of Pep Guardiola, and 2015 with Luis Enrique and his infamous MSN attack (Messi, Suarez and Neymar).

Real Madrid came in second place behind their Catalan rivals. Los Merengues won the European trophy on four occasions during that time period, so they might feel a little perplexed by their ranking.

On the other hand, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid completed the Top 5.

Whilst Juve came in 6th, they were followed by Premier League clubs Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

Napoli come next in 12th, but there isn’t another Serie A representative until Lazio in 30th spot.

Inter come in 32nd, behind Olympiacos, with Milan back at 37th and Roma 38th.

Despite their club’s ongoing troubles, the Bianconeri fans will be hoping for an even more successful decade.