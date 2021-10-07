Juventus named as an option for an attacker who Real Madrid wants to sell

Reports have named Juventus as one club looking to sign Marco Asensio as he gets set to leave Real Madrid.

The attacker has struggled for regular playing time this season and Calciomercato says Madrid has decided to sell him.

The Spaniards have an abundance of talent and Asensio has been relegated to a bench role under Carlo Ancelotti.

The attacker is now set to leave and several top European clubs want him on their books.

The report says Liverpool is leading the race for his signature, but Juventus and AC Milan are also in the running to sign him.

Juve will bolster their attack when a fine option becomes available after they sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the last transfer window.

The Bianconeri have targeted the likes of Dusan Vlahovic as well, but Asensio might be the attacker that eventually joins them.

Madrid’s decision to sell him means doing a deal with them over his signature should be easy for the Bianconeri to conclude.

The report didn’t say how much he would cost his next club, but transfermarkt values him at €35.00m.

If Juve decides he is the attacker they need, they could reach an agreement with Madrid over his signature.