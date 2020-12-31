Juventus named as possible destination for Ballon D’Or candidate

Cristiano Giaretta has claimed that Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes could end up at Juventus, Real Madrid or Barcelona, whilst claiming he is amongst the contenders for the Ballon D’Or.

The Portuguese has been in amazing form in 2020, breaking Frank Lampard’s record for most Premier League goal contributions in a calendar year, despite only joining United late into the January window.

The midfielder is now being tipped to win the Ballon D’Or by his former employer, who now operates as the Sporting Director of Premier League side Watford.

Asked where he feels Fernandes could end up, Giaretta told Calcio Mercato (as translated by Goal.com): “Good question. It almost goes without saying that he would be fine with Real Madrid, Barcelona or Juventus.

“The truth is he could go anywhere, but in my opinion, he’s already at the top.

“Personally, I believe that Manchester United and the Premier League are the pinnacle of a career, a point of arrival, not of passage: I thought that as a player and I am still convinced of it, as a sporting director who aims to bring Watford back to the top as soon as possible.

“Then he will make his choices, he is an intelligent boy and will know what is best for him.”

Fernandes rapid rise to the top has been impressive to watch, wasting no time in settling into his role at Old Trafford, and while the Manchester club is huge in stature, they have struggled to mount a serious challenge for any major trophies in recent years.

Paul Pogba is linked with an exit from their side, and Fernandes could well grow frustrated in the coming years also, and I for one would love to see him in Turin.

The 26 year-old has a great team mentality and an eye for goal which we lack in the centre of the park at present, but I don’t expect him to eyeing a move from United any time soon.

Can you see Fernandes return to Italy with Juventus in the future?

Patrick