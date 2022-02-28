Juventus named favourites to sign coveted Lazio star

Juventus has been named as the favourites to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio at the end of this season.

The midfielder has been one of the finest players in Serie A in recent years, and he has been on the radar of top European clubs.

The Bianconeri and the likes of Real Madrid want to sign him as he continues to deliver fine performances in Rome.

He could leave the Biancocelesti at the end of this season and his most likely destination is Juve, according to Fichajes.net.

The Spanish media outlet claims the Bianconeri is renewing their squad just when the midfielder is due to join a bigger club.

He could now become a part of the group of players who move to the Allianz Stadium, eventually.

Juve FC Says

We are accustomed to signing the best players in Italy from other clubs and it is of little surprise that Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a transfer to the Allianz Stadium.

The midfielder has been delivering fine performances for years now and Juve will benefit from having him in the squad.

However, we need to be prepared to pay a lot of money for his signature, considering that he is one of Lazio’s key men.