Juventus 0-0 Napoli Coppa Italia Player Ratings

Juventus failed to capitalise on what few chances they created, losing to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final on penalties.

Juventus Player Ratings

Gigi Buffon: Made his presence felt in more ways than one – Another timely collection of saves while barking orders at his teammates to keep them moving forward. Vital in both halves but was unable to make an impact in the shoot-out. 7.5/10

Juan Cuadrado: A mixed bag in the opening half as he was tidy enough at the back but crossing to no-one in the box. Better in the second half but that’s not saying much in terms of the overall team performance. Despite that, he was one of the few that emerged unscathed from criticism. 6.5/10



Leonardo Bonucci Didn’t have a great deal to do at the back but was on hand when needed and converted his penalty when called upon. 6.0/10

Matthijs De Ligt: Barely a foot wrong in the first 45′ as he completed 100% of his passes, 2 tackles and an interception. Continued in that vein in the second half as he looked very composed and confident at the back. 7.0/10

Alex Sandro: Dynamic and driven as he pressed high up and went on some good runs to get Juve attacking as well as making a great clearance. 6.5/10

Midfield

Blaise Matuidi: A typically Matuidi-esque performance – All energy and hustle, but nothing in the final third. 5.0/10

Miralem Pjanic: Seemed quiet in the opening half despite passing well, albeit without being incisive. Subdued in the second ’45 and subbed off yet again. 5.0/10

Rodrigo Bentancur: A little quieter than last week but seemed a bit better when playing more centrally in midfield, but he made very little impact in terms of creating anything. 5.5/10

Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo: Wasted a really decent opening chance before failing to capitalise on a good ball put right in his path. Looked jaded for much of the game and a little unfocused. 5.0/10

Douglas Costa: Saw enough of the ball but failed to really get in behind the Napoli defence and the few times he did, there was no end product. 5.0/10

Paulo Dybala: One good pass for Ronaldo aside, he seemed subdued in the opening half and made no telling contribution in the second. Average. 5.0/10

Substitutes:

Federico Bernardeschi: A few good runs, really wanted to make a difference but couldn’t make a real impact. N/A

Aaron Ramsey: Came in late on to get a run out and reinforce the midfield. N/A

Danilo: Skied his penalty. N/A