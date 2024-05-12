Juventus and Napoli have reportedly set their sights on Sassuolo winger Armand Laurienté who could be available at an affordable price.

Last season, the Frenchman enjoyed a stellar debut season in Serie A, but his stardom has somewhat faded with the Neroverdi enduring a torrid campaign, as they currently lie in the relegation zone.

However, the 25-year-old reminded the world of Calcio of his credentials by scoring a brilliant winner against Inter last weekend.

Therefore, even if the Emilian club gets relegated at the end of the season, Laurienté could still have a future in Italy’s top flight.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri are keeping tabs on the winger.

Juventus will be looking to reinforce their attacking department in the summer, and have reportedly identified the Sassuolo man as a suitable profile for the rule.

The Turin-based newspaper believes the Neroverdi will request a figure of around 12 million euros to part ways with their star.

But as the source tells it, the Old Lady could face competition from Napoli, as Giovanni Manna could be looking to prise the player following his expected move to the Maradona Stadium

Laurienté is a right-footed player who usually plays on the left flank as an inverted winger. This season, he has thus far contributed with five goals and as many assists in Serie A.

The former Rennes and Lorient man is tied to Sassuolo with a contract valid until June 2027.