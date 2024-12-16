Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to sell Juventus transfer target Milan Skriniar in January.

The 29-year-old was one of the most resolute defenders in Serie A during his time at Inter, but has been struggling for form, confidence and playing time since joining the French champions on a free transfer in the summer of 2023. This season, he has only earned 380 minutes across all competitions, taking part in just five Ligue 1 fixtures.

So according to Calciomercato, the writing is on the wall for Skriniar who has been placed on the transfer list ahead of the mid-season transfer window after failing to win the favor of his manager Luis Enrique.

This could be the opening Juventus need, as the club is in dire need of a new centre-back following Gleison Bremer’s season-ending injury. The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed on several occasions that the Bianconeri will be looking to add a new defender to their ranks in January.

Over the past few months, Skriniar has been one of the most recurring names on the club’s rumor mill. Several sources had identified the Slovakian as the Old Lady’s first-choice transfer target.

However, the situation may have changed over the past few weeks, with Antonio Silva’s candidacy gaining ground. The 21-year-old Portuguese is reportedly keen to leave Benfica, and his agent Jorge Mendes has been an ally for Juventus.

Therefore, it remains to be seen if the Turin-based giants are still aiming to lure Skriniar to Continassa or have instead dropped their interest in favor of other targets.

Nevertheless, the source claims that Napoli are also in the race for the former Sampdoria and Inter defender, as Antonio Conte has requested reinforcement at the back. The Partenopei would be hoping to strike a loan agreement with PSG with the Ligue 1 champions contributing to the player’s €9 million salary.