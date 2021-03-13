Juventus – Napoli postponed once again

After yet another postponement, Calcio fans must be left wondering if the league clash between Juventus and Napoli is ever going to be played .

The doomed encounter was supposed to be played originally on October 4 as a part of the 3rd round in Serie A.

Nevertheless, the southerners were prevented from travelling by the order of their local authorities, and thus Juventus were initially granted an administrative 3-0 win.

However, after a long legal battle, an Italian court overturned the decision in December, and ruled in favor of playing the match on the pitch.

Ever since, the two sides – as well as the Italian federation – have been struggling to reschedule the fixture amidst the overpacked campaign.

After Napoli’s elimination from the Europa League last month, March 17 seemed to be a suitable date.

Nonetheless, Juve have in their turn been eliminated from European competitions, which made their schedule for the rest of the campaign much lighter.

Therefore, the FIGC has announced that the contest between the Old Lady and the Partenopei will instead be played on April 7.

“The President of the Lega Serie A, at the request of Juventus and Napoli, orders the postponement to Wednesday, April 7, 2021, starting at 18.45 [17.45 UK time] of the recovered match from the third round of Serie A.” the statement said as translated by Football Italia.

It appears that both club were more than happy to further postpone the match.

Juve are still mentally and physically exhausted after their disappointing Champions League exit, whilst Napoli already have two big encounters against Milan and Roma scheduled between 14 and 21 May.