Juventus and Napoli could be embroiled in two January transfer battles, as both clubs have set their sights on Youssef En-Nesyri and Daniel Maldini.

As reported in recent days, the Bianconeri have identified Jean-Philippe Mateta as their preferred profile to bolster the attacking department.

However, Crystal Palace rejected their opening bid for the Frenchman, not to mention that the player’s entourage is reportedly seeking lucrative commissions.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus would turn to En-Nesyri should they fail to land Mateta in the coming days.

Juventus & Napoli could do battle for Youssef En-Nesyri

The Moroccan striker will return to Fenerbahce after helping his national team finish as the runners-up of the African Cup of Nations.

However, the 28-year-old isn’t expected to dwell too long in Istanbul, as the two parties have already agreed to part ways in January.

The former Sevilla man is reportedly available on loan, but Juventus will likely face competition from Napoli, who are also eyeing a new striker.

The Partenopei are on the cusp of selling Lorenzo Lucca to Nottingham Forest. The gian centre-foward failed to convince Antonio Conte in his first six months in Naples.

With Romelu Lukaku still struggling with an injury, the Italian champions need another centre-forward to alternate with Rasmus Hojlund.

Napoli join Juventus in the race for Daniel Maldini

In addition to En-Nesyri, Maldini could be another common target for the two Serie A giants, who will lock horns at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri have recently switched their focus from Federico Chiesa towards the Atalanta man, who is keen to leave Bergamo this month due to his lack of playing time.

For their part, Napoli are ready to sell Noa Lang to Galatasaray, and Calciomercato reveals that they intend to replace him with an Italian winger, who could either be Maldini or Bologna’s Nicolo Cambiaghi.

Therefore, between the pitch and the transfer market, the heated rivalry between the Old Lady and the Azzurri will reach its climax in the coming days.