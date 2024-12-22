Juventus are keen to sign a new centre-back in January, and have reportedly trimmed down the options to three.

With Gleison Bremer ruled out with an ACL tear until the end of the season, the Bianconeri can hardly afford to move forward with their current options, especially since Danilo is serving at full-back at times, leaving Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu as the only available options for the centre-back roles.

Over the past few months, the Serie A giants have been linked with the likes of Milan Skriniar, Jakub Kiwior and Radu Dragusin. However, none of these options are likely to arrive in January. On the other hand, Tuttusport (via JuventusNews24) revealed the three defenders who represent plausible solutions for the club.

The first name on the list is Antonio Silva who is finding playing time hard to come by since the appointment for Bruno Lage at Benfica. The Portuguese manager prefers to rely on Nicolas Otamendi and Tomas Araujo, leaving the 21-year-old on the bench more often than not.

Thanks to their great rapport with the player’s agent Jorge Mendes, Juventus feel they can lure the Portugal international to Turin despite the strong competition from other top European clubs.

The next name on the list is David Hancko. Despite the player’s categorical denial of any talks with the Bianoneri, several sources insist that the Feyenoord defender is well-admired by Thiago Motta. The 27-year-old is considered Danilo’s long-term heir in Turin.

Finally, Fikayo Tomori has emerged as a potential candidate for the role since he’s no longer considered an automatic starter at Milan, with Paulo Fonseca resorting to Malick Thiaw and Matteo Gabbia. Hence, a reunion with his old Rossoneri comrade Kalulu cannot be ruled out.

Sportitalia journalist Giovanni Albanese also agreed that signing the Englishman could be a genuine possibility for the Old Lady.