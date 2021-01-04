Juventus narrow their striker search to just two players

Juventus is looking to land a new striker in this transfer window after relying on Alvaro Morata in the first half of the season.

The Bianconeri are looking to win a tenth consecutive league title, but they have already fallen behind in the race at the moment.

The likes of Milan and Inter Milan are proving to be worthy competitors to them in this campaign and they have to get all the goals that they can.

Alvaro Morata has proven to be an inspiring signing, but the Spaniard will need help with the goals.

He is the only natural centre-forward at the club right now, but that could change before this transfer window closes.

Juve has been linked with moves for several strikers for some time now, but Tuttosport via Calciomercato says that they have narrowed down their option to just two main strikers.

Olivier Giroud and Graziano Pellè have emerged as the players that they want the most.

Pelle has just released himself from his contract with the Chinese side, Shandong Luneng, while Giroud has been struggling for playing time at Chelsea.

Pelle is free, but Juventus will have to see off competition from the Premier League and Inter Milan to land him.

Chelsea will also be reluctant to allow Giroud to leave them at this stage of the season as they are struggling for form.