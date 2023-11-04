Juventus is actively searching for new players to bolster their squad and enhance its current strength.

Since Max Allegri’s return to the club, the Bianconeri have bid farewell to some talented players, and more departures are anticipated at the end of this season.

The midfield has garnered significant attention as an area of concern for Juventus and there have been calls for new additions to reinforce this position. However, the defence also requires some adjustments, and these changes should occur promptly.

Juventus has identified several defenders as potential recruits, and most of them possess the qualities needed to significantly contribute to the team’s success.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Bianconeri have now narrowed down their wish list to three players. These players are Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth, Tiago Djalo from Lille, and Mario Hermoso from Atletico de Madrid.

The specific role they are looking to fill is the left centre-back position, and these three individuals are regarded as some of the best in that position on the continent. Juventus is actively working on signing one of these defenders to strengthen their backline.

Juve FC Says

These players are doing well at their present clubs, so we can be sure they will have a good time on our books.

We probably should worry more about how much it will cost to sign any of them if we want the transfer in January.