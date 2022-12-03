Juventus narrows down their full-back search to two players

Juventus is keen to add new full-backs to their squad in the next few transfer windows and reports have linked several targets with a move to the club.

The Bianconeri remain one of the biggest sides in Europe and they need to continue bolstering their squad to keep it competitive.

Max Allegri is beginning to get results from his current group, but he knows he must add new men to it to keep it competitive domestically and in Europe.

Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado have occupied the full-back spots at the club this season, but both players could leave the Allianz Stadium next summer.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juventus has cut down their list of full-back targets to just two men.

They intend to land Atalanta’s Joakim Maehle. If they cannot seal a transfer for him, they will move for Rick Karsdorp of Roma.

Juve FC Says

Maehle and Karsdorp are two of the best full-backs in Serie A and they can do a good job if either moves to the Allianz Stadium.

However, it might be too expensive to land any of them and we must be prepared to spend to get our preferred choice.

If we lack the resources, the smart thing to do is to scout for available free agents to add to our squad.