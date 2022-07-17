Juventus narrows down their list of De Ligt’s replacement to three players

Juventus has been searching for a new defender that will replace Matthijs de Ligt and reports have linked many names to the Allianz Stadium.

The Dutchman wants to end his time in Turin and Bayern Munich is prepared to add him to their squad.

The Bavarians have not reached an agreement with the Bianconeri yet over his transfer, but there is optimism that the move will happen.

The Bianconeri want to ensure he is properly replaced when he leaves so that his departure will not be a setback to them.

Reports have linked several defenders with a move to the Allianz Stadium, but one on Tuttomercatoweb claims they have narrowed down their list to three.

Villarreal’s Pau Torres, Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes and Torino’s Gleison Bremer are their main objectives now.

However, it seems Inter will beat them to sign Bremer, leaving Gabriel and Torres as the most likely new defenders to move to the club.

Juve FC Says

Torres and Gabriel are two emerging centre-backs in Europe, and they have been developing well at their present clubs.

At Juve, they will compete against even better players and that should make them better defenders.

Max Allegri knows how to groom players, and they can trust him to turn them into global superstars.