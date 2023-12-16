Juventus is nearing a decision on which midfielder to add to their squad, recognising the importance of strengthening that area to avoid a challenging second half of the season.

After losing Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba to different bans, Juventus has been linked with some of the finest midfielders in Europe. With an eye on January transfers, the club is keen to secure a deal.

The nature of the transfer, whether permanent or a loan move, remains uncertain. However, Juventus has reportedly narrowed down their search to three players: Lazar Samardzic from Udinese, Rodrigo de Paul from Atletico Madrid, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham, according to Tuttojuve.

Juve FC Says

We need to decide on the midfielder that we want to sign as soon as possible because January is fast approaching.

In the summer, we struggled to make some signings because we did not decide quickly.

But we have to change that in this campaign and ensure we don’t miss out on the players we love in January.