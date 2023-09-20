Juventus is making preparations to secure a new midfielder in the January transfer window, as they anticipate a potential ban on Paul Pogba. Despite having high hopes for Pogba’s contributions this season, the recent failed drug test has cast a shadow of uncertainty over his future and the club’s plans.

With the possibility of Pogba facing a long-term ban looming, Juventus has been actively scouting for midfield reinforcements. According to a report from Tuttojuve, among their various top targets, Manu Kone of Borussia Monchengladbach is the player that Juventus is eyeing as a potential signing.

Cristiano Giuntoli, who holds a strong interest in the French midfielder, is reportedly eager to push for his addition to the squad during the winter transfer window. This move signifies Juventus’ commitment to bolstering their midfield options and ensuring the team remains competitive, even in the absence of a key player like Pogba.

Juve FC Says

Kone is one of the finest young midfielders in Europe, and it is just a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

The Frenchman will thrive in a different environment, so we will be smart to add him to our group as soon as possible and that should be in the January transfer window.

If we wait until the end of the season, there might be too much competition for his signature.