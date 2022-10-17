Juventus need a revamp at the back: The possible names between January and June

Since the start of the season, Juventus have been lacking options at the back. The fact that Danilo has been serving at centre-back is telling enough.

With Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani failing to impress in their rare outings and Leonardo Bonucci running on a lighter schedule, Gleison Bremer has been the only consistent centre-back for the Bianconeri – apart from Danilo who’s a makeshift option.

So according to Calciomercato, Juventus are considering names to revamp the backline between the January transfer window and the summer market.

This winter, the main candidate for the role could be Evan Ndicka whose running on an expiring contract. Thus, Eintracht Frankfurt could accept a cut price deal for the 23-year-old defender this winter.

The source adds that one between Rugani and Gatti could make way for the new signing.

The other option would be their longtime target Benoit Badiashile. However, Monaco won’t sell their prized asset in the middle of the season. But the 21-year-old should be available in the summer.

With Danilo increasingly leaning towards a central role and Juan Cuadrado possibly on his way out of the club, Juventus also need a new right-back.

The source mentions Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne as a possible option in the middle of the campaign, but Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard would be the club’s preferred candidate for the role come June.