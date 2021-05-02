Juventus need another striker but who should they sign?

One of the positions that Juventus appear to be looking at strengthening once the transfer window opens up is the striker position and they have been consistently linked with a new signing all year.

As things stand right now, they have just Alvaro Morata as an out and out striker, a position different to what the likes of Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala occupy.

While that pair can do a strikers job it is not where they are best utilised and Andrea Pirlo knows this, that is why he is keen on bolstering that position, especially if Morata leaves and heads back to Spain in the summer.

There will be the odd striker available on a free transfer and everyone likes a freebie, whether it is free bets South Africa or an international forward and Juventus will be no different and that is where the likes of Arkadiusz Milik comes into the picture, who will be a free agent in the summer but is the Polish international really the sort of player that Juve want? I do not think so.

Juve needs someone that is far more prolific than the Pole, more of a match-winner and there are at least three that I believe fit the bill perfectly.

Mauro Icardi

The Argentine has not really found his feet in France with PSG, but the 28-year-old was prolific when he was in Italy with Inter Milan finding the back of the net on no less than 124 times in 219 games in all competitions and of course, he has Serie A experience. It is highly likely that the French giants will offload him once the transfer window opens up and he should be available at a reasonable fee.

Tammy Abraham

Now, this one is slightly left field but there are many reasons why the young Chelsea striker would be worth a punt. First, he is very talented, he has just 30 goals from 82 Chelsea appearances but he has hardly ever been given a consistent run in the team, when he is given a good run out, he scores as his 26 in 40 on loan with Aston Villa proved. He is young and hungry and Chelsea is open to selling him. He fits the Juve profile and should be available between £30m-£40m, not a great deal of money for a player that could be at the top of his game for a good decade.

He has international experience and Inter Milan have already proven that Premier League players can easily adapt to Italian football.

Odsonne Edouard

The 23-year-old has been on fire for Celtic knocking in an incredible 72 goals in 136 matches for the Scottish giants and while he does not play in the most competitive league, he cannot do much more than score on a regular basis. He has done it at International youth team level and was even crowned with the Golden Boot at the U17 European Championship in 2015. Clubs are lining up to sign the young Frenchman and that is because he is highly coveted. He would not cost too much simply because players out of the Scottish League rarely come at a premium.

Conclusion

There are more candidates but the above three players all have attributes that would suit Juventus and are available at a reasonable cost.