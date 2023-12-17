Juventus reportedly maintains interest in acquiring Kalvin Phillips and is considering a potential move for the midfielder in the January transfer window.

Phillips is said to be on his way out of Manchester City after manager Pep Guardiola publicly acknowledged that the Englishman is not part of his plans. Having seen limited playing time this season, Juventus is reportedly interested in adding him to their squad.

While Phillips is one of several midfielders on Juventus’ radar, the Bianconeri are prepared to sign him under the right conditions. Manchester City is said to be seeking around 40 million euros for Phillips, and they are eager for him to depart to put an end to questions about his future.

However, Juventus appears to prefer a loan deal for Phillips in January, while Manchester City is reportedly looking to offload him permanently and is not inclined to allow him to leave on loan, according to reports from Calciomercato.

Juve FC Says

Phillips has not played much football in the last two seasons and we should not be so eager to add him to our group.

The midfielder may also prefer to remain in the Premier League if another English club shows an interest in his signature instead of moving to join us.