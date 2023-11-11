Juventus has been in fine form recently when considering their wins, as they haven’t lost any of their last six matches, winning five. Max Allegri’s team is clicking into attacking gear at just the right time, asserting themselves as one of the top clubs in the league.

The absence of European football has helped, but we cannot discredit Juve for the good campaign they are having. The men in black and white are always favourites to win the league and have had to prove they can achieve that in the last few weeks. Allegri lost some respect after two trophyless seasons at the club, and the manager will be eager to end the trophy drought at the end of this term.

Allegri is managing most games well, he does his analysis and finds the best methods to gain a win, in the same way punters find the best sports betting options without Gamstop and that is, of course, an advantage but will that bring success?

That brings us to the question, Can Juve win the league and the Italian Cup? That is a question fans may believe has come too early, but the Bianconeri have made a very good start to this campaign. Their fans deserve to be happy, and the team deserves all the credit it is getting for having an amazing term.

However, Juve has won just one of their last six games by two goals. They have scored only once in the other four wins during this period. A win is a win, but the Bianconeri are not improving their performance, considering the outcomes of these matches. They scored very early in their last match against Fiorentina, and fans had expected them to score more, but that never happened.

One game that showed how close their winning bubble was to bursting was the fixture against Verona. The Bianconeri toiled for the entirety of that game and needed the 7th minute of added time to break the deadlock, thanks to Andrea Cambiaso.

Despite defeating Milan in their previous game, that result showed this Juve team is not as good as we think. Allegri should acknowledge this, and his team has to start winning matches convincingly if they are to make progress.

They are in a dangerous bubble right now, and their form is fragile. If a formidable opponent beats them, perhaps Inter Milan, at the end of this month, the team’s confidence will plummet, and they could enter a stage of poor performances. Winning is all that matters, but Juve is always on the edge, and their current form does not suggest they will soon dominate games.