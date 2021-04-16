Juventus need to keep hold of Ronaldo for at least one more season

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured a tough season at Juventus in this campaign.

The former Real Madrid man joined the Bianconeri to help them conquer Europe and the world, but this season has seen him struggle to help them win a trophy.

Every fan wants their club to sign the best players in the same way that every punter wants the best bookmakers and Juventus duly gave their fans what they wanted, however, it has not really paid off in the way that was expected.

They have been knocked out of the Champions League and are set to lose their hold on the Scudetto to Inter Milan unless something extraordinary happens.

Since their Champions League exit at the hands of FC Porto, the future of the star attacker has been the subject of much media speculation.

Reports recently revealed that Max Allegri had advised Andrea Agnelli to get rid of the Portugal captain.

Other reports have also claimed that a fee of €29m would be enough for Juventus to allow him to join another team.

These reports about his future make it seem that the Bianconeri would be better off without him in their team.

I like to also think so and I’d love to see Juve save some of the huge wages that he is being paid every month.

However, I worry that it is too late to rebuild this team without him in the picture now.

I wish Agnelli had listened to Allegri and sold him before Andrea Pirlo became the club’s manager.

The fact is, Ronaldo has to be the key man in any team that he plays for and over time, the other players would get used to relying on him for results.

Juventus felt they needed a new striker in the summer and brought in Alvaro Morata from Atletico Madrid, yet Ronaldo remained the main goalscorer.

Morata has been humble enough to provide as many assists as he can for the team while also chipping in with a few goals.

If Juve wants to make any fee from selling Ronaldo, they would have to sell him this summer.

Yet, it feels like it would be a disastrous decision to get rid of him from this team.

Ronaldo has scored 25 league goals from 27 games and Juventus has 61 as a team in the competition.

Ronaldo’s goals are almost half of the club’s total and if you take that away, Pirlo’s team would have just two more goals than Verona who are in mid-table.

We can think that a striker like Mauro Icardi would easily replace him, but it is only fair that we give a new player time, typically one season.

After having a poor 2020/2021 season, the last thing we need is to take the risk of starting next season with a new attacker that would “need time”.

I understand the frustration from not getting the good results we want from Ronaldo, but we have built our team around him and it is better to keep him on and wrestle back the Serie A title next season.