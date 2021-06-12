Juventus need to pay 15 millions to land their defensive target

Juventus have always had a certain appetite for Fiorentina players. The Tuscans consider the Bianconeri to be their fiercest rival, but one way or another, they often end up selling them their best stars – with Federico Chiesa being the last man to make the move.

With the Old Lady trying to find a new name in defense, a Viola man appeared on the radar.

Nikola Milenkovic has been in Florence since 2017, after leaving his local club Partizan Belgrade, and the Serbian has earned the interest of several top European sides.

But with the 23-year-old’s contract set to expire twelve months later, Fiorentina could be forced to sell him for a relatively low fee.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus would need to pay around 15 million euros in order to seal a deal for their transfer target.

The Bianconeri are currently laying their plans for next season after the return of Max Allegri, and a center back appears to be a priority for the club.

Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci are expected to go on for at least another season, whilst Matthijs de Ligt is the stalwart for both present and future.

However, Merih Demiral has failed to cement himself as an integral part of the squad just yet, and he didn’t do himself any favors with his performance against Italy in the opening match of Euro 2020.

Therefore, the Turkish defender is expected to leave in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether or not Milenkovic would be his replacement in Turin.