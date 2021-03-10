Juventus need to put Porto defeat behind them and look to the future

The signs are that this season is not going to be one of the best for Juventus and whether we all like it or not, it was always going to happen.

If it did not happen this season it would have happened in the next or in five years, it does not really matter, what matters is the realisation that there was going to come a time when the club had to enter a transition period and that is now upon us all.

Andrea Pirlo is a new young manager and he needs to find his feet, analyse what he has inherited and then plot a way forward.

That is what Pirlo is doing right now, he has already started bringing in younger players, he now knows who he should offload, who needs to retire and what type of player he needs to bring in.

That is what Pirlo is doing right now, he has already started bringing in younger players, he now knows who he should offload, who needs to retire and what type of player he needs to bring in.

Pirlo still has a good core of players to build the team around, however, there are issues hanging over the heads of some of the more high profile members of the squad.

Paulo Dybala’s contract situation needs to be resolved as soon as possible, a decision over Alvaro Morata will have to be made as well and even the future of Ronaldo is probably under discussions behind the scenes.

But you can be assured that Pirlo knows what he wants, it is unlikely that he is being indecisive and the chances are that we will now see some urgency from the club in sorting out these outstanding issues.

But what of Andrea Pirlo, what does his future hold?

I suspect that the club has no real inclination to sever ties with the 41-year-old and will back him for at least one more season, the transfers in the summer and even the signing of Weston Mckennie just recently to a permanent deal indicates the trajectory the club is now taking and that bodes well for Pirlo, who is looking to build a new younger more athletic Juventus.

It is very disappointing what happened against Porto but there is no point in wallowing in self-pity, now is the time to look to the future and there is every reason to believe that as we enter a new era that Juve can rise once again and this time dominate Europe as we did domestically over the last nine years.