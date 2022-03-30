Juventus need to return with a better offer for Ajax man

Juventus is in the running for Ajax midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, as he approaches leaving the club by the end of this campaign.

Juve has been adding young players to their squad recently, and that makes the 19-year-old an ideal target.

Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri have even tabled a bid worth 25m euros for his signature, but Ajax is holding out for 35m euros.

That means they have to improve their offer before they can sign him and time is running out for them to do that.

The report adds that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the youngster and the Germans seem to be favourites for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Gravenberch is a star in the making and he could become our next Paul Pogba if we can add him to our squad.

The Dutchman has the qualities to thrive at a big club and he can become an even bigger player if he joins the Bianconeri.

Hopefully, we can find a middle ground with Ajax and add him to our squad by the next transfer window.

If that doesn’t happen, we can turn towards other midfield targets on our wishlist.