Juventus need to sell to buy Pjanic and one name keeps coming up

Juventus has been linked with a move for Miralem Pjanic in this transfer window with Massimiliano Allegri eager to be reunited with him.

The Bosnian moved to Barcelona at the start of last season in exchange for Arthur.

He has struggled for a playing time since he moved to Spain and wants to leave. Barca also has to offload some of their players to balance their financial books and he is one of them.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juve is keen to bring him back, but they cannot afford his salary unless they sell a player.

They would love to offload Aaron Ramsey as he struggles to become a regular at the club, but no clubs want to sign him.

One player who has been linked with a move away is Weston McKennie.

He has suitors from all over Europe with Fabio Paratici looking to take him on loan to Tottenham.

However, Juve needs to sell him outright if they want to benefit from the growth decree that would see them pay just 50% of the normal taxes for any new player who hasn’t lived in Italy for the last five years.

Pjanic could return to become the deep-lying playmaker that helps Juve get back to form.