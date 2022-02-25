Juventus need to wrap up top four early to concentrate on Europe

Juventus’s recent results have left me no choice but to give up on our chances of winning this season’s scudetto despite our recent rally, but there is no reason why we can’t go deep in Europe.

If you are still confident that Juve can still catch the league leaders, than you could do worse than look for a Winline betting company with some tasty odds likely on offer, but unfortunately my positivity on that front has dwindled.

We should be able to wrap up qualification for next season’s Champions League in the coming months however, and assuming we can dispatch of Villarreal when they touch down in Turin for the second leg, we should be able to focus our efforts on Europe.

It has been no secret of the hierarchy of the Old Lady that winning the CL has been our priority for some time, with TuttoJuve claiming that we are priced at around 19/1 (20.0) to lift the title, and while there has been plenty of change in our backroom in recent times, there is no inclination to claim that our priorities have changed.

It certainly wont be easy to claim this season’s edition of the Champions, but with a little fortune on the injury front, and with Dusan Vlahovic, Manuel Locatelli and Denis Zakaria still to improve after joining the club inside the last 12 months, there is plenty of potential and power there to cause even the strongest side difficulty.

We have a solid defence now, and strong players throughout our side, and with fans back inside stadiums you have to believe that the Allianz Stadium will give us a huge edge in our home matches at the very least.

We may well be relying on Atalanta to continue with their torrid form, and with Lazio to drop away in order to allow us to gain comfort in our bid to finish inside the top four, with the title now looking out of touch at present. Should we manage to gain breathing space from fifth, there is no reason why we shouldn’t be able to put all our eggs in the theoretical CL basket, much like Chelsea did back in 2012.

Don’t get me wrong, I have every hope that those above us will struggle to maintain their form and allow us to creep back into the title race, especially with each of them having shown their inconsistencies already this term, but part of my just wants the stars to align and bring us the glory of the European cup, something that has eluded us for too long now.

Would you prefer to see us return as Italian champions this summer or does champions of Europe simply have a better ring to it?

Patrick